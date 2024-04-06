Sabal Trust CO Has $1.95 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sabal Trust CO increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 106,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 69,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 312,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,548,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,931,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,269. The company has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.76. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $59.00.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

