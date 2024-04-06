Sabal Trust CO Has $5.77 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Sabal Trust CO lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $5,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VFH. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.68. 284,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,805. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $73.87 and a 12 month high of $102.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.92.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

