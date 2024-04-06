Sabal Trust CO Sells 2,885 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sabal Trust CO reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $257.18. 4,175,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,286,977. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $200.20 and a one year high of $261.07. The stock has a market cap of $362.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $252.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.89.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

