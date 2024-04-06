Sabal Trust CO Sells 471 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sabal Trust CO lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Retireful LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Retireful LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 509.4% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. DZ Bank downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $700.00.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,667 shares of company stock worth $116,186,189. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded up $16.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $784.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,102,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,050. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $363.04 and a 12 month high of $800.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.12 billion, a PE ratio of 135.26, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $750.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $645.61.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

