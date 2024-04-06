Safe (SAFE) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $41.47 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Safe coin can now be bought for $1.99 or 0.00002912 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $41.47 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.30 or 0.00105787 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00034705 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00016131 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000191 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.99080113 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.