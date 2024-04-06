SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 113,031 Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 113,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CUZ. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cousins Properties by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 234,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,798,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 84,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CUZ traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.56. The company had a trading volume of 987,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,094. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $25.19.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.47 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 232.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.29.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

