SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sabal Trust CO lifted its position in Mondelez International by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 42,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Mondelez International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,480,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,520,000 after purchasing an additional 120,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.3 %

MDLZ traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.99. The stock had a trading volume of 9,534,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,976,543. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $92.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.56. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

