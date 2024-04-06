SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 23,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $1,686,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADP. Wolfe Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,498.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,776,585.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,554 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $244.85. 1,378,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,126,159. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $247.65 and a 200-day moving average of $238.98. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $256.84. The firm has a market cap of $100.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

