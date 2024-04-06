SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,212 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 263.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 24,650 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,057,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 82,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after acquiring an additional 23,558 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 161.7% in the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 18,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 57,939.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 26,652 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SYY traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $76.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,575,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,314. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.15 and a 200-day moving average of $73.73. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 48.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

