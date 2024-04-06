SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 136 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology comprises 1.4% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $4,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 195.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 2,540.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SPOT traded up $14.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $310.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,984,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,891. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $128.67 and a 1-year high of $313.07. The company has a market cap of $61.54 billion, a PE ratio of -104.83 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $253.10 and a 200-day moving average of $204.43.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.43) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Spotify Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $186.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.80.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

