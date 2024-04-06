SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 220 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. PACCAR comprises approximately 1.1% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCAR. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in PACCAR by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $493,137.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,739.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total transaction of $493,137.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $584,739.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $2,818,604.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,010,719.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.
PACCAR Price Performance
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.
PACCAR Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.31%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PCAR shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.39.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCAR
PACCAR Profile
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
