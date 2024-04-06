SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 59 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. CDW comprises approximately 1.2% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CDW by 61.1% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CDW from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.60.

CDW Stock Performance

CDW stock traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $255.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 984,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,346. The stock has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.53. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $160.66 and a 1 year high of $263.37.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a return on equity of 73.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

CDW declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

