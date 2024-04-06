Sitrin Capital Management LLC Has $6.34 Million Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. American International Group comprises 3.7% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $6,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 123,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.47.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of American International Group stock traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $77.71. 2,966,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,695,631. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $78.95.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.86%.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other American International Group news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the purchase, the director now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

