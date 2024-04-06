SPACE ID (ID) Price Reaches $0.93

SPACE ID (ID) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last week, SPACE ID has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. SPACE ID has a market capitalization of $477.74 million and $35.40 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPACE ID token can now be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00001359 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SPACE ID Profile

SPACE ID’s launch date was March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,996,000,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,500,876 tokens. The official message board for SPACE ID is blog.space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. The official website for SPACE ID is space.id.

Buying and Selling SPACE ID

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,996,000,877.1905332 with 515,500,876.19053316 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.9287628 USD and is up 1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 182 active market(s) with $61,558,922.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPACE ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPACE ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

