Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Raises Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 88.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,606 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 1.8% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.41. 719,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,916. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $61.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.85. The company has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

