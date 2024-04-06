Stratis (STRAX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $90,784.14

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $21.46 million and $90,784.14 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,383.93 or 0.04877656 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.02 or 0.00070661 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00024624 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00010144 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00016433 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00016121 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00003852 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

