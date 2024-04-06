Substratum (SUB) 24-Hour Volume Hits $34.03

Substratum (SUB) traded 45% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Substratum token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and $34.03 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 45% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00007852 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00014175 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00021421 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001559 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69,488.97 or 1.00191396 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00011765 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000087 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.85 or 0.00126662 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

SUB is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036016 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $34.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

