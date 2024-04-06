Tamar Securities LLC Has $3.71 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Tamar Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares during the period. Tamar Securities LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XBI. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,715.8% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 152.7% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XBI traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $90.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,376,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,729,552. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $63.80 and a 1-year high of $103.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.23.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.