Tamar Securities LLC Purchases 9,876 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Tamar Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,876 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 2.5% of Tamar Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE UPS traded up $1.36 on Friday, hitting $151.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,373,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,032,276. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.45 and its 200 day moving average is $151.84. The firm has a market cap of $129.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 83.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.87.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

