Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TARS. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,880,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,190,000 after buying an additional 332,576 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 51.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,199,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,750,000 after purchasing an additional 742,493 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,576,000 after acquiring an additional 316,128 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,399,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after buying an additional 95,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6 %

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.74. 743,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,119. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $40.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TARS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 4,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $145,839.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,695. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 4,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $145,839.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,695. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 10,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $318,699.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,456 shares in the company, valued at $809,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,496 shares of company stock valued at $749,578 over the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TARS shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.