Terra (LUNA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $643.58 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Terra has a total market capitalization of $643.58 million and approximately $36.49 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Terra has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Terra alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000889 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000641 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 705,496,999 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.