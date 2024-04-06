TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Tops $0.0258

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 6th. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $231.20 million and $5.34 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.02 or 0.00070661 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00024624 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00010144 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00016121 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00003852 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006236 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,963,291,189 coins and its circulating supply is 8,951,849,668 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

