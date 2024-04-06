Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,238 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 1.6% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in Tesla by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.63.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $6.21 on Friday, reaching $164.90. 136,439,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,880,752. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.37 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.53. The company has a market cap of $525.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

