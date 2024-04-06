Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 12,600 Shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC)

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the quarter. Gencor Industries makes up 2.4% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gencor Industries were worth $7,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gencor Industries by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 35,103 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Gencor Industries by 22.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 12,390 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Gencor Industries by 26.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Gencor Industries by 17.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Gencor Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gencor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gencor Industries

In other Gencor Industries news, President Marc G. Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $329,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 461,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,158.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 30.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gencor Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GENC traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $17.73. The stock had a trading volume of 49,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,164. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.47. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.34 and a 1-year high of $17.77.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.02 million for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

About Gencor Industries

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

