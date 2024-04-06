The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,775 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $11,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 265,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,620,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 78,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 155,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 375,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,795,742. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Citigroup increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of KO traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,156,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,071,294. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.42. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The firm has a market cap of $256.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.23%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

