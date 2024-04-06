The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,653 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 212,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 43,978 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 397,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 56,893 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,196,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,317,000 after acquiring an additional 528,612 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Pennant Group by 34.6% in the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 583,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after buying an additional 150,187 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in The Pennant Group by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

The Pennant Group Stock Performance

PNTG traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.72. The stock had a trading volume of 99,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $621.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.66. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $20.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Pennant Group ( NASDAQ:PNTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $145.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

PNTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stephens upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Pennant Group

About The Pennant Group

(Free Report)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.