The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Retireful LLC

Retireful LLC lessened its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the period. Retireful LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sitrin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 289.1% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 13,922 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 106,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 73,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PNC. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.62.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,873,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,124. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

