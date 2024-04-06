The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Centurion Wealth Management LLC

Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 411.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,663,976,000 after buying an additional 26,443,257 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,433,075,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,171,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.13.

Insider Activity

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.38. The stock had a trading volume of 9,629,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,120,798. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.22. The stock has a market cap of $217.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.07, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

