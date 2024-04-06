Timelo Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Timelo Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Middleby accounts for approximately 2.8% of Timelo Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Timelo Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,536,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,476,000 after purchasing an additional 541,956 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,171,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,756,000 after purchasing an additional 407,150 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby during the fourth quarter worth about $51,736,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 192.8% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 532,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,111,000 after purchasing an additional 350,793 shares during the period. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Middleby by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,770,000 after buying an additional 217,618 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Middleby news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $153,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,519.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Middleby news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $153,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,519.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 350 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total transaction of $53,014.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,169.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MIDD stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.73. 253,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,282. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.47. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $109.59 and a 12-month high of $161.01.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Middleby had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on MIDD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Middleby from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.38.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

