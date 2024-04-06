Timelo Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 170,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000. Crescent Point Energy comprises approximately 1.0% of Timelo Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 224.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 33.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the period. 49.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $8.80. 4,072,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,836,550. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $8.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 2.23.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Free Report ) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.11). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $743.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.25 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.086 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

