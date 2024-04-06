Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 21,701 Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report) by 542.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,701 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in EVgo were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVGO. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC grew its position in EVgo by 689.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in EVgo in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in EVgo in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 17.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVGO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of EVgo from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of EVgo from $5.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.19.

Insider Activity at EVgo

In other EVgo news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 34,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $104,151.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other EVgo news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 34,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $104,151.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 19,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $58,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,991 shares in the company, valued at $245,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,002 shares of company stock worth $234,693. 74.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EVgo Stock Performance

Shares of EVGO stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.14. 1,947,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,561,764. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average is $2.82. EVgo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $6.77.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.39 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

