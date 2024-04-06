Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 2,898 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 277.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 42,582 shares during the last quarter.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at Akero Therapeutics

In related news, insider Catriona Yale sold 20,646 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $732,726.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,782,948.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Akero Therapeutics news, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $121,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 263,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,419,400.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 20,646 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $732,726.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,948.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,646 shares of company stock worth $3,319,877. Corporate insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Akero Therapeutics stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,647. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $58.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 29.27 and a current ratio of 29.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.52.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.17). Sell-side analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.