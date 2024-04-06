Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 4,328 Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Free Report) by 1,047.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PetIQ by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,036,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,467,000 after buying an additional 108,870 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 8,083 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in PetIQ by 384.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 23,168 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in PetIQ by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,461,000 after purchasing an additional 132,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get PetIQ alerts:

PetIQ Stock Down 0.9 %

PETQ traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $18.39. The company had a trading volume of 136,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,429. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.50 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.57. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $22.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PetIQ ( NASDAQ:PETQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.22. PetIQ had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $219.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.70 million. Analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PetIQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PetIQ

PetIQ Profile

(Free Report)

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which sells flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as third-party branded products for dogs and cats.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.