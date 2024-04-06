Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Cuts Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,404 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 1.00% of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $367,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 53.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 234.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 24,501 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,092. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.26. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $16.37 and a 1 year high of $26.51.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.1586 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

