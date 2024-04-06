Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $87,000 Stake in Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Free Report) by 476.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Entrada Therapeutics were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 100.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 119,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 59,627 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,045,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,521,000 after acquiring an additional 26,144 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRDA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Insider Transactions at Entrada Therapeutics

In other news, Director Peter S. Kim bought 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.36 per share, for a total transaction of $42,484.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,148.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,296 shares of company stock valued at $83,990. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Entrada Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRDA traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.81. 104,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,441. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.49. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $18.44.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.22). Entrada Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $41.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

