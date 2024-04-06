Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $90,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 238.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 8,789.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 168.3% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of PGX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.87. 3,360,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,713,936. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $12.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.35.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

