Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $93,000 Stake in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report) by 530.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,756 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Equity Bancshares were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQBK. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Equity Bancshares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 754,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,595,000 after acquiring an additional 30,253 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,061,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Equity Bancshares

In related news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 6,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $198,575.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,801,418.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 6,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total value of $198,575.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,801,418.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brett A. Reber sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $30,822.26. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 29,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,784.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,478 shares of company stock valued at $268,894. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equity Bancshares Stock Performance

EQBK traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.51. The stock had a trading volume of 59,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.84. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $34.99. The firm has a market cap of $517.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of ($3.95) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.67 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Equity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 102.13%.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

