Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 4,025.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,035 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at $145,951,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in AerCap by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,028,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,317,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,459 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,412,000. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 2,872,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,007,000 after buying an additional 1,588,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.71.

AerCap stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.38. The company had a trading volume of 957,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,497. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $53.42 and a 12-month high of $88.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.85.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.67. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

