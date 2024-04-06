Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stake in Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Free Report) by 864.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Boston Omaha were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Boston Omaha during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Boston Omaha by 375.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Omaha Stock Performance

Shares of BOC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.45. The company had a trading volume of 114,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,029. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. Boston Omaha Co. has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $23.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Boston Omaha from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Boston Omaha Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

