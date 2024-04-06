Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Invests $88,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.68. The company had a trading volume of 467,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,816. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.36 and its 200-day moving average is $31.46.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

