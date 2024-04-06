Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Lowers Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Unity Software by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,583,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,701,000 after acquiring an additional 72,770 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 3.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Unity Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Price Performance

Shares of U traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,441,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,640,595. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.48 and its 200-day moving average is $31.09. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $50.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.89). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $609.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Unity Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Unity Software from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

In other news, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 44,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $1,435,602.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,909 shares in the company, valued at $5,076,397.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,162,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,652,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 44,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $1,435,602.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,076,397.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 379,223 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,516 in the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

