Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) by 321.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,417 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iQIYI by 168.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 187,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 117,612 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iQIYI by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 26,363 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iQIYI by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iQIYI by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in iQIYI by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.54.

Shares of IQ traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.49. 7,266,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,268,251. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.33. iQIYI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $7.36.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. iQIYI had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 13.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

