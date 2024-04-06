Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Stake in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Free Report) by 520.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,019 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in American Well were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMWL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Well during the fourth quarter valued at about $501,952,000. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Well by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 23,529,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,060,000 after purchasing an additional 507,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Well by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,268,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,202 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Well by 6.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,054,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Well by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,112,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,426,000 after purchasing an additional 112,631 shares during the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Well alerts:

American Well Stock Performance

NYSE AMWL traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.72. 2,713,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,469,247. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.99. American Well Co. has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $2.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.14.

Insider Activity

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. American Well had a negative return on equity of 40.19% and a negative net margin of 260.63%. The firm had revenue of $70.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kathy Johnson Weiler sold 283,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $308,679.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,975,617 shares in the company, valued at $4,333,422.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Vukasin Paunovich sold 58,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $62,497.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 615,312 shares in the company, valued at $658,383.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy Johnson Weiler sold 283,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $308,679.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,975,617 shares in the company, valued at $4,333,422.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,227,447 shares of company stock worth $1,329,908 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

American Well Profile

(Free Report)

American Well Corporation, an enterprise platform and software company, delivers digitally enabling hybrid care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Converge, a cloud-based platform that enables health providers, payers, and innovators to provide in-person, virtual and automated care; and delivers virtual primary care, post-discharge follow-up, chronic condition management, virtual nursing, e-sitting, on-demand and scheduled virtual visits, specialty consults, automated care, and behavioral health, as well as specialty care programs, including dermatology, musculoskeletal care, second opinion, and cardiometabolic care to patients and members.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.