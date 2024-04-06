Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 245.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, February 12th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

NYSE BEP traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.39. 475,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -69.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.04. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $19.97 and a 52 week high of $32.76.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is presently -421.88%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

