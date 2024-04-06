Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Stock Position in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) by 950.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Verona Pharma were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRNA. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verona Pharma by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 563,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,209,000 after acquiring an additional 195,495 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Verona Pharma by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 14,668 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Verona Pharma by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 50,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verona Pharma by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 166,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on VRNA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Verona Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRNA traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.02. The stock had a trading volume of 569,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,429. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average of $16.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 33.33, a quick ratio of 33.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Verona Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.83 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. Equities research analysts predict that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

