Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Reduces Stock Position in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Dyne Therapeutics were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 49.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dirk Kersten acquired 1,714,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $29,999,987.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,416,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,293,877.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Joshua T. Brumm sold 5,520 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $151,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,495,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dirk Kersten bought 1,714,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $29,999,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,416,793 shares in the company, valued at $112,293,877.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,888,532 shares of company stock worth $44,687,450. 32.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

DYN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,037,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,423. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.95. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $30.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.10.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.17). As a group, analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.43.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

