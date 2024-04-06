Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 1,176 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) by 77.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 19,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,227,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,920,000 after acquiring an additional 236,491 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 470.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,704,000 after acquiring an additional 166,001 shares during the period. Finally, KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,635,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KRTX shares. Wedbush cut shares of Karuna Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. William Blair cut shares of Karuna Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.92.

Karuna Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock remained flat at $329.83 during trading hours on Friday. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,048. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $329.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.65.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.36). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.22) EPS. Karuna Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Karuna Therapeutics

In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.34, for a total transaction of $1,591,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,562,557.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.81, for a total value of $4,752,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,244,706.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.34, for a total transaction of $1,591,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,562,557.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,924,500 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

