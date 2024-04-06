Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 18,914 Shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its stake in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Free Report) by 64.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,914 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Arko were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Arko by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arko by 9.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Arko by 28.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 163,790 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Arko during the 1st quarter worth $1,709,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arko by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after buying an additional 12,791 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARKO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.20. 307,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,771. Arko Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average of $7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.14 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Arko ( NASDAQ:ARKO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Arko had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arko Corp. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Arko’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Arko from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

In other news, major shareholder Morris Willner sold 2,792,631 shares of Arko stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $18,878,185.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,683,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,983,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

