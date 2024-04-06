Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Takes Position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

Shares of NYSE LAAC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,518. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 9.16 and a quick ratio of 9.16. The company has a market cap of $844.06 million, a PE ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.31. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $8.79.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

