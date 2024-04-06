Triton Wealth Management PLLC Buys 739 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,770 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 1.5% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla stock traded down $6.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.90. The stock had a trading volume of 136,439,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,880,752. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.37 and a 12 month high of $299.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Tesla from $193.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.63.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

